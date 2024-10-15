Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

