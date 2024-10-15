Insider Buying: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) President Purchases 2,563 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 46,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,562. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 157.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $12,656,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

