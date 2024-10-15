Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($49,307.91).

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 960.55 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.30. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 668 ($8.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

