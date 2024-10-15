Insider Selling: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Sells 128,592 Shares of Stock

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($102,430.30).

Shares of API stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.21 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,206,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,734. The firm has a market cap of £233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3,075.00 and a beta of 0.33. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 44.94 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

