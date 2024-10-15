Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells 3,431 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

