Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 58.24%.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

