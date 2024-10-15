Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,895.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

