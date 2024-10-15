Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

