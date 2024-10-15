Inspire Investing LLC Has $465,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

