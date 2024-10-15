Inspire Investing LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 85,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 182.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 794,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.