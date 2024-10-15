Inspire Investing LLC Invests $892,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,542. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

