Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.23% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBX

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.