Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $418.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

