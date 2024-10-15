Inspire Investing LLC Sells 120,323 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,323 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

