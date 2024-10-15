Inspire Investing LLC Sells 970 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

