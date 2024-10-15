Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unitil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

