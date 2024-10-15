Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

