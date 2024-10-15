International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.96. 3,345,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

