International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.84. The company had a trading volume of 868,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,122. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.