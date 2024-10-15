Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $617.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

