Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 5.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.55.

ISRG traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.94. 589,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

