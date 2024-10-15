Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88 on November 15th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 173.33 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of £345.71 million, a P/E ratio of 867.50 and a beta of 0.40. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29).

Insider Activity at Invesco Bond Income Plus

In related news, insider Heather MacCallum purchased 8,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,177.07). 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

