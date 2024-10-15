Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $942,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

