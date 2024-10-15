Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 30567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
