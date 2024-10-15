Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $57.77. 2,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

