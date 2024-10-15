Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stake Increased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $698.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $103.91.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

