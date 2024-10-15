Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 953,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 276,720 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

