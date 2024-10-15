Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,595. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

