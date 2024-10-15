Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

