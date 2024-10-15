Investors Purchase Large Volume of Global-E Online Call Options (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 609% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth $83,036,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Global-E Online by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after buying an additional 270,949 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CVS Health: Are Its Parts Worth More Than the Whole?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Sleep on Nokia: Quietly Accelerating Into Infinera Merger
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding the Bottom or Moving On?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.