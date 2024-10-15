IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.45 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $441.45 million and $18.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

