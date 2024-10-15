Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Iradimed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Iradimed

Iradimed Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.