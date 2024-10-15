iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.