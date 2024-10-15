iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Short Interest Update

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 88,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,155,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,492,551. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $7,782,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

