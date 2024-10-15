iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. 3,649,198 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

