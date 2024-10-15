iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,201,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.67.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
