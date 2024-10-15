iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.