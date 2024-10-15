iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 401.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. 4,369,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

