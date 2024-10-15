iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,999. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

