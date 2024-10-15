iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

