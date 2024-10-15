iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

