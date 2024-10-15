iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Decreased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. 149,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,002. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

