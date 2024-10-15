iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.59 and last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 739,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

