iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.59 and last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.