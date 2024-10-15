iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Lowered by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IGV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. 5,191,903 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

