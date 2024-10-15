iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Cut by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

