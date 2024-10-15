iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lowered by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 243,735 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.