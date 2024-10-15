iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter.

RING traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,409. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

