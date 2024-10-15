iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.92 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 6653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

