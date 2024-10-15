iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.11. 307,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.