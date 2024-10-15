iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is First Pacific Financial’s 2nd Largest Position

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 7.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Pacific Financial owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $30,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.45. 239,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $282.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

