iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. 911,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,004. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.